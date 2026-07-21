Olaso leads unveiling of EV charging station of SM City Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso has urged the users of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station of SM City Zamboanga to properly use and take care of the facility for longer serviceability, especially its use is free of charge.

Olaso made the call as he led the inauguration Tuesday, July 21, 2026, of the EV Charging Station at the Level 3 Carpark Building, providing electric vehicle owners with a safe, convenient, and reliable charging facility in the heart of the city.

Olaso said the use of EV units is advantageous to human health since its environment-friendly compared to fuel-powered vehicles that emits carbon monoxide.

The EV Charging Station is equipped with a Wallbox Pulsar Plus Alternate Current (AC) charger, delivering up to 7.4 kilowatts of charging power, with a five-meter integrated cable.

It is compatible with Type 3 EVs, including popular brands such as Tesla, BMW, Hyundai, Audi, Porsche, Nissan Leaf, Mitsubishi Outlander, and even China-made EVs like BYD, Cherry and Veltmeysters.

Aileen Ann Enriquez, SM City Zamboanga mall manager, said the official launch of the EV Charging Station marked another meaningful milestone, “not only for our mall, but also for our city”.

“This EV Charging Station is more than just a new facility—it is a symbol of our commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future,” Enriquez said during the program launch.

She said the project also reflects the strong collaboration between the private sector and its government partners in advancing sustainable urban development.

“Together, we are helping create a city that is future-ready—one that embraces innovation while caring for our environment for generations to come,” she added.

The just inaugurated EV Charging Station along Mayor Agan Avenue in Camino Nuevo village is the second such facility in this city.

The first is located at SM City Mindpro located downtown. (SunStar Zamboanga)