Olaso orders free use of Pasonanca pools

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso is encouraging the public to enjoy the Pasonanca Park Swimming Pool this holiday season, announcing that admission will be free for the entire month of December.

Olaso made the announcement during his visit to the pool on Friday, December 13, which he streamed live on Facebook.

“Si quien con ustedes quiere baña, principia mañana Sabado [December 13, 2025], puede ya baña (Whoever wants to go swimming, starting tomorrow [December 13], you can swim at the Pasonanca Park swimming pool),” Olaso said, inviting residents to take advantage of the free access.

“For the meantime, it’s free. No entrance fee will be collected,” he added.

The mayor said the initiative is meant to provide families, particularly children, with an accessible and enjoyable place for recreation throughout the Christmas holidays.

He thanked the Zamboanga City Water District board of directors for ensuring a supply of clean and potable water at the facility.

He reminded visitors to follow safety guidelines, including wearing proper swimming attire and observing pool regulations, to ensure a safe and orderly environment.

Meanwhile, he said further improvements will be introduced at the Pasonanca Park swimming pool for the convenience and comfort of visitors. (SunStar Zamboanga)