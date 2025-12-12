Olaso to contractors: Complete government projects on time

ZAMBOANGA City Khymer Olaso has urged members of the local contractors’ association to diligently undertake all government projects, especially those funded by the City Government.

Olaso made the call in his keynote speech during the 25th Oath Taking Ceremony of the new set of officers and the Christmas Party of Los Contratistas De La Ciudad de Zamboanga, Incorporated, on Thursday night.

“I want you to undertake projects diligently, and all projects should be completed on time,” Olaso said, prompting a positive response from members of the association.

Osbert Malinao of Beossome Construction Company was inducted as the new president of the group.

Malinao vowed to lead the association with humility and fairness and to foster a culture of unity.

“We will rise not because of me as the leader, but because we choose to move forward together as one,” Malinao said.

He said they will empower small and medium contractors and upgrade the association’s standards.

Olaso said members of the association will have their hands full as the city government has allocated close to P2 billion for infrastructure projects in its 2026 budget.

He said he also secured over P600 million from national government officials for the implementation of projects in Zamboanga City.

These include P300 million from Senator Erwin Tulfo for an underpass project, P150 million from Senator Jinggoy Estrada for a public market, and P50 million from Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

“I go to the Senate and ask for funding,” the mayor added.

Meanwhile, he advised local contractors to secure special quarry permits, warning that those caught extracting gravel and sand illegally will be penalized and their equipment confiscated.

Aside from Malinao, the newly inducted officers are: Engineer Al-shal Sali, vice president; Engineer Noel Loon, secretary; Michael Kong, treasurer; Engineer Gregorio Perez, auditor; Henry Mariano, public information officer; and Engineer Elsie Alvarez, business manager.

The Board of Directors are: Engineer Jeffrey Mar; Mansueto Benitoy; Edgardo Tolentino; Luisito Lacastesantos; Rowena Limen; Eduardo Peñaflor; and Melvin Quintos (immediate past president).

The Chairman Emeritus is Raymond Go; while Engineer Eduardo Ramon Dimaano and Ernesto Ubando Jr., both past presidents, serve as advisers to the president.

The senior advisers are: Engineer Benedicto Ramos; Architect Frazier Ibba; Al-Mashour Alibata; and Christine Solon.

The activity was anchored on the theme United in God’s Grace Towards Integrity, Responsibility, and Transparency.

Los Contratistas De La Ciudad de Zamboanga, Incorporated is an affiliate member of the National Constructors Association of the Philippines. (SunStar Zamboanga)