Olive Ridley Turtle released in Sta. Cruz Island

ENVIRONMENT officials released an adult female Olive Ridley in Zamboanga City after it completed more than four months of rehabilitation at the Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology (ZSCMST) Hatchery and Wet laboratory.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Tuesday, October 14, 2025, that the Olive Ridley turtle was released last week at the Great Sta. Cruz Island, Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle, measuring 59 centimeters in carapace length, 58 centimeters in width, and weighing 20 kilograms upon rescue, was found floating near the shore of Sitio Layag-Layag, Talon-Talon village, and reported by village officials to the Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Unit (PAMBCU) of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Zamboanga City.

"In collaboration with the ZSCMST and the Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet), the turtle underwent rehabilitation at the ZSCMST Hatchery and Wet Laboratory," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The adult Olive Ridley turtle received fluids, antibiotics, and Vitamin B-complex and was fed until it regained strength.

An x-ray revealed a fishhook inside its body, believed to have caused its condition. After gaining six kilograms and showing normal feeding and diving behavior, it was declared fit for release.

The turtle was tagged with numbers PH0251M and PH0252M and was released at Great Sta. Cruz Island in coordination with City Government and the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company.

The recovery of the turtle was made possible through the efforts of PAMBCU personnel and OCVet veterinarians, with guidance from the Biodiversity Management Bureau and the Marine Wildlife Watch of the Philippines. (SunStar Zamboanga)