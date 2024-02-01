Olive ridley turtle released Zamboanga del Norte town

AN OLIVE ridley turtle was released back to its natural habitat, through the coast of Dohinob village in the town of Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The DENR regional office said that prior to the release on Saturday, January 27, Marine Turtle Hatchery and Rescue Center Technician Themistocles Yaco found the turtle laying 95 eggs around 5:09 a.m. in Dohinob village of the same day.

The DENR said Yaco safely released the turtle back into the ocean after measuring, collecting all necessary data, marking a big success for protecting marine life.

Marine turtles are known for laying eggs two to five times a season, with two-week breaks between each time, according to the DENR regional office.

Each nest can have 40 to 180 eggs, emphasizing the significance of protecting these nesting sites, the DENR said.

Regrettably, the DENR said marine turtles face various threats, especially eating plastic by mistake.

“Plastic debris, often mistaken for jellyfish, poses a grave danger to these creatures,” the DENR said in a statement.

In response to these challenges, the Community Environment and Natural Resources (Cenro)-Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte encourages all individuals to actively contribute to the protection of turtles.

Cenro-Manukan said proper waste disposal is crucial, and citizens are encouraged to manage waste sustainably and utilize designated disposal bins.

“This collective effort is vital in preventing plastic from causing harm to turtles and other marine creatures,” Cenro-Manukan said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)