Omar town declared gun-free, peace-centered community

THE town of Omar, Sulu, was officially declared a Gun-Free Municipality and Peace-Centered Community through a resolution adopted by the Sangguniang Bayan.

The declaration was formalized through a municipal resolution read by Omar Vice Mayor Juddin Nur Pantasan in a ceremony Thursday, January 29, at the municipal covered court in Lahing-Lahing village.

“The resolution affirms Omar’s commitment to public safety and lasting peace,” the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) said in a statement.

Omar Mayor Abdulbaki Ajibon thanked barangay leaders and security forces during the ceremony for their unity and support, citing sustained dialogue and cooperation as critical to achieving the declaration.

Ajibon also acknowledged the 101st Infantry Battalion for its consistent engagement with the community.

The ceremony was attended by key leaders, including military and police officials, municipal and village officials, religious leaders, and peace partners.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade, underscored that the milestone was made possible by the people’s willingness to embrace peace, noting that security efforts succeed only when communities take ownership of safety and order.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, likewise commended the collective efforts behind the declaration, emphasizing that choosing peace is essential to progress and future stability.

Peña called on all stakeholders to protect and sustain the gains achieved for the next generation.

The ceremonial presentation of previously surrendered firearms during the activity symbolized the community’s firm resolve to keep Omar safe and free from violence.

The 11ID said the declaration stands as a testament to what unified action between citizens, local government, and security forces can achieve in building peaceful and resilient communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)