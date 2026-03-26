Once a battleground, Sulu village now a thriving symbol of hope

IN A powerful testament to transformation and enduring peace, the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), together with the 41st Infantry Battalion (41IB), joined the 2nd Commencement Exercises of the Peace Formation and Learning Center in Sitio Banglot, Upper Sinumaan, Talipao, Sulu on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The Upper Sinumaan Peace Formation and Learning Center is a transformative education initiative located in a former Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) stronghold in the province of Sulu.

"Once a battleground marked by conflict, Upper Sinumaan has now become a thriving symbol of hope and opportunity. Today, it is a place where children gather not in fear, but in pursuit of education and a better future," the 1103Bde said in a statement.

At the heart of the transformation is Sulads (Socio-economic Uplift, Literacy, Anthropological, and Developmental Services), a dedicated volunteer organization whose teachers selflessly serve in remote and underserved communities.

Through their commitment, patience, and passion, Sulads volunteers have made it possible for the children of Upper Sinumaan village, Talipao, to learn how to read, write, and build dreams for themselves and their families, the 1103Bde said.

The 1103Bde said the commencement ceremony celebrated not only the academic success of the students but also the collective effort that made it all possible.

The 1103Bde said the graduates stood as living proof that even the most isolated and conflict-affected areas can flourish when given access to education and care.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, emphasized the significance of the milestone, noting that "the transformation of Upper Sinumaan from a place of conflict into a center of learning reflects the power of unity and shared purpose.

"Education is the foundation of lasting peace, and these students represent a hopeful future for Sulu," Cabasan added.

The 41IB also highlighted the vital role of community partnerships, particularly with organizations like Sulads, in sustaining peace and development efforts on the ground.

"The Upper Sinumaan Peace Formation and Learning Center now stands as a beacon of resilience, where once there was uncertainty, there is now knowledge; where once there was fear, there is now hope," the 41IB said in a statement.

Cabasan said that as the graduates move forward, they carry not only their education but also the story of a community transformed, proof that with compassion, dedication, and collaboration, even the most challenging places can become foundations for a brighter tomorrow. (SunStar Zamboanga)