Zamboanga

One-stop-shop logs over 7K business permits applications

ZAMBOANGA. The Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) operations receive a total of 7,073 applications as of Monday, January 15, 2024. A photo handout shows business operators waited for their turn to process their respective documents.
ZAMBOANGA. The Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) operations receive a total of 7,073 applications as of Monday, January 15, 2024. A photo handout shows business operators waited for their turn to process their respective documents. (SunStar Zamboanga)

THE Business One Stop Shop (Boss) operations has received a total of 7,073 applications as of Monday, January 15, 2024.

Zamboanga City Licensing Chief Benjie Barredo said of the total number, 4,692 have been assessed while 1,009 are pending assessment due to lack of requirements.

Barredo said that of those assessed, 1,796 have paid taxes and were consequently issued with business permits.

Meanwhile, he said the processing of business permits renewal without penalties is only until Saturday, January 20.

He said Boss is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekends.

Free snacks are provided to business operators processing their respective business permits and licenses at the BOSS located at the Centro Latino of Paseo del Mar.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph