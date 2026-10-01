Opapru, 1102Bde strengthen peace, development coordination

THE Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) and the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) strengthened coordination on peacebuilding, reconciliation and development efforts in Sulu during a meeting on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at Camp AKA in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, welcomed the Opapru delegation led by Director Jana Jill Gallardo and Miss Mags Barrios.

First Lieutenant Hazel Calina, Civil-Military Operations Officer of the 1102Bde, said the meeting focused on updates on the peace and security situation and ongoing peacebuilding and development initiatives within the brigade’s area of responsibility.

The area of responsibility of the 1102Bde is the second district of Sulu, which consists of 11 towns. Sulu, which is divided into two districts, has a total of 19 towns.

Calina said they also briefed the Opapru team about the Brigade’s operational accomplishments and activities supporting peace, reconciliation, normalization and community development in Sulu.

She said the visit also provided an opportunity for the two parties to discuss ways to sustain coordination among government agencies, security forces, local government units, peace partners and communities in advancing peace and development initiatives.

After the briefing, the Opapru delegation and brigade representatives proceeded to Bulangsi Beach for breakfast and informal discussions aimed at further strengthening their working relationship.

Delos Santos thanked Opapru for its continued coordination with the brigade and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration in supporting peace, reconciliation and development efforts across Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)