Opapru gives 200 houses to MNLF community in Sibuco

THE Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) said on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, that members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) living in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte, now have a chance to strengthen their familial bonds and start a new chapter in their lives as they rebuild their homes.

The Opapru has turned over 200 housing units to MNLF communities under its PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn-Modified Shelter Assistance Program or Pamana-MSAP on Friday, August 30.

The Pamana-MSAP is implemented through a partnership between the Opapru and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The Opapru said that under the program, communities are provided decent shelter and sustainable livelihood support through its cash-for-work component, which allows beneficiaries to help in the construction of their houses while being paid for their services within a period of 30 days.

In particular, the program aims to provide decent shelter and sustainable livelihood support to MNLF communities in Opapru-prioritized peace and development areas in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Secretary Carlit Galvez Jr., presidential peace adviser, emphasized that peace and development beneficiaries have to be provided with the assistance they need to uplift their socioeconomic well-being and uphold their dignity.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa DSWD dahil katulong namin sila sa case management at identification ng mga prospective beneficiaries," Galvez said in a statement.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian stressed the importance of helping MNLF members return to mainstream society, as well as providing for the needs of indigenous peoples in the province.

"Yung indigenous people o IP natin at mga dati nating combatants ay kailangang masiguradong na-reintegrate ng maayos sa ating lipunan at syempre, bahagi diyan ang pabahay para sa kanila," Gatchalian said.

The Opapru is committed to transforming the lives of MNLF combatants, their families and their communities through the Pamana program and its implementing partners, specifically the DSWD and the local government of Sibuco. (SunStar Zamboanga)