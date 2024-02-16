Opapru gives livelihood program to 2 farmers’ groups

TWO farmers associations in the municipality of Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte have received a total of P2.4 million worth of livelihood projects from the National Government.

The 97th Infantry Battalion (IB) said Friday, February 16, that the recipients of the livelihood projects are the farmers associations of Midatag headed by its village chief, Bon James Templo, and of Tinuyop led by Roel Aquino.

Each of the associations received P1.2 million worth of agricultural products for rice production during the launching of the project on Tuesday, February 13.

The 97IB said the initiative was made possible through the Community Peace Development Fund of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (Opapru).

Rene Glenn Paje, Opapru regional adviser of peace and security, said the livelihood program aims to provide sustainable opportunities for the farmers, contributing to their economic empowerment and overall development.

“The launching of the livelihood assistance project aims to provide livelihood support to conflict-affected municipalities, to improve the living standards of our fellow citizens in poverty,” Paje said.

“The Office of Opapru will continue to strive to gather additional funding and support for projects to address the needs of our community,” Paje added.

He said the program is just one of the government's projects as part of Executive Order No. 70 or the Whole of a Nation Approach in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (Elcac) to put an end to the deception of the terrorist New People's Army in our country.

The 97IB participated in the launching of a livelihood assistance program for the farmers’ association of Midatag and Tinuyop, Leon B Postigo, which is within the area of operations of the battalion.

“This endeavor signifies the ongoing commitment of the 97th Infantry Battalion to actively participate in projects that promote peace, reconciliation, and community development,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Sanz, 97IB commander. (SunStar Zamboanga)