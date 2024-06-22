'Oplan Pagtugis' nets Barmm most wanted person

AUTHORITIES have arrested in a law enforcement operation, dubbed as “Oplan Pagtugis," the top most wanted person in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Saturday, June 22.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, identified the arrested wanted person as alias Ibra Abagat, a resident of Nataron village, Marantao.

Daculan said Abagat was arrested through service of warrant of arrest around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in Bacayawan village, Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said Abagat has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Marawi City dated April 11, 2019.

He said Abagat has another standing warrant of arrest for the crime of kidnapping with no recommended bail issued by the same court in Marawi City dated April 11, 2019.

He said Abagat was brought to the provincial field unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for documentation and proper disposition prior to returning the warrant of arrest to the court of origin. (SunStar Zamboanga)