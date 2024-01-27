Outreach program benefits 150 Basilan schoolchildren

A TOTAL of 150 school children have benefitted from the joint community outreach program initiated by the Women Inter-Faith Basilan in partnership with the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade on Friday, January 26, 2024.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said on Saturday, January 27, that the recipients of the outreach program were the pupils of Kawa-Kawa Elementary School in Baluno village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The school children received loot bags, cotton candies and popcorn while the 101st Infantry Brigade troops offered free haircuts.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said the event featured various activities such as the mobile library, facilitated by Annie Salliman, the wife of Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman.

“The purpose of the event is to build stronger partnerships that will contribute to unity, cooperation, and peace among the residents of Basilan,” Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said.

The event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Women Inter-Faith Basilan; Youth Inter-Faith Basilan; provincial government of Basilan; 101st Infantry Brigade; and, the teachers of Kawa-Kawa Elementary School. (SunStar Zamboanga)