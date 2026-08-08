Outreach program brings hope, service, unity to Teomabal Island

HOPE, service, and unity reached the shores of Teomabal Island as the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) conducted a community outreach program on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, strengthening trust, promoting environmental responsibility, and sustaining peace in the community, the military said.

Teomabal is a small white sand island located in Maimbung Bay. The island is under the political jurisdiction of Poblacion village, Maimbung municipality in the province of Sulu.

The 1103Bde said Saturday, August 8, that soldiers joined local officials, volunteers, and residents in distributing gifts and nutritious meals to children and families, conducting interactive games, and carrying out a coastal clean-up drive.

The inhabitants of Teomabal Island are a small, tight-knit civilian community of Tausug people who rely primarily on fishing and local coastal livelihoods.

“More than providing immediate assistance, the activity encouraged volunteerism, strengthened military-community relations, and highlighted the shared responsibility of protecting the island’s natural environment,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The conduct of the community outreach program was initiated by Major General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division (11ID) commander, in partnership with the 41st Infantry Battalion, 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, municipal government officials, community leaders, volunteers, and residents.

Peña emphasized that true security is achieved not only by protecting communities but also by improving lives and strengthening partnerships.

For the 1103Bde, every act of service reinforces a lasting truth: peace grows stronger when soldiers and communities work together with trust, compassion, and shared purpose.

The 11Bde is one of the subordinate units of the Sulu-based 11ID. (SunStar Zamboanga)