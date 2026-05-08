Outreach program in Manubul Island benefits 266 school children

A TOTAL of 266 children benefitted in a community outreach program conducted by the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) in partnership with the 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company in an island in the province of Sulu, the military said Friday, May 8, 2026.

The 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) said the activity was held Thursday, May 7, at the Manubul Elementary School, Pandami, Sulu.

The activity included feeding programs, parlor games, contests for children, and the distribution of Bibles to parents and residents of the community in Manubul Island.

“The initiative aimed to uplift the morale of the residents while promoting unity, compassion, and peace in the island barangay,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander together with First Lieutenant Roylando Garcia, Civil-Military Operations Officer, and First Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, 104IB’s Alpha Company Commander, led the conduct of the community outreach mission in line with ongoing peace and development initiatives in Sulu.

The Ganarul Brigade said the outreach program was further strengthened through the active support and participation of Pastora Chris Veral of the Siasi Evangelical Alliance Church, whose dedication to public service significantly contributed to the success of the activity and the delivery of essential assistance to the island community.

The outreach initiative also highlighted the importance of mobility and operational support in reaching geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), ensuring that government services and humanitarian efforts reach even the most remote communities.

“This unified effort reflects the shared mission of empowering communities, fostering resilience, and sustaining peace through genuine public service,” the 1102Bde said.

Meanwhile, Dalumpines said they remain steadfast in bridging government initiatives to far-flung communities, proving that peace and progress thrive when people are reached, heard, and supported. (SunStar Zamboanga)