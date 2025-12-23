Over 100 families benefit in PRC health caravan

A TOTAL of 180 underprivileged families benefited from the health caravan roll-out on Monday, December 22, 2025, by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC)-Zamboanga City Chapter in partnership with the City Health Office and other agencies.

The City Mayor’s Office-Public Information Office (CMO-PIO) said Tuesday, December 23, that the Guiwan Health Caravan was the culminating activity of PRC-Zamboanga City for year 2025.

The services provided during the activity included health consultation, vaccination, first aid lectures, blood typing and donation, glucose and sugar testing, and recruitment and orientation (volunteer services).

Residents were also given free haircut as well as massage, courtesy of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

“Grocery packs and health kits were also distributed to the beneficiaries,” the CMO-PIO said.

The activity was also in partnership with Regine Saavedra, Guiwan Village Councilor Joel Liozo, Jacky Lim and Company.

The physicians who served during the caravan were Dr. Leeyhen Marie Baidiango, and Dr. Fran Dagalea.

They were joined by Mylene Baidiango, a registered nurse; Julfa Pada; Bodelgardo Fernandez; and volunteers Mitchel Columbres, Joy Araneta, and MJ Salapuddin. (SunStar Zamboanga)