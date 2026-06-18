Over 1,500 Marawi IDP students receive educational cash aid

A TOTAL of 1,528 students of families classified as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi City received educational cash assistance from the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The assistance was through the OCM’s Marawi Rehabilitation Program (MRP) during distribution activity held from Monday, June 15, to Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Member of Parliament Said Shiek, MRP manager, said each qualified college and university students received P10,000 which high school beneficiaries received P5,000 each.

The cash aid was made possible through the MRP’s Provision of Education Cash Assistance (PECA) initiative.

Shiek said the assistance aims to help cover educational expenses, including school supplies, transportation, and other academic requirements.

The assistance forms part of MRP’s ongoing efforts to help displaced students continue their studies and ease their financial burden.

Shiek underscored the importance of supporting students as part of Marawi’s continuing recovery and development efforts.

“One of the main reasons we strive and work hard is to serve our brothers, sisters, and the entire community,” Shiek said.

“God willing, we hope to see the day when our region matches others where education and healthcare are free, and essential services are within everyone’s reach,” he added.

The MRP, aside from cash assistance, has also implemented various education-related interventions for displaced communities in Marawi, including the distribution of school equipment and learning materials to private schools, madrasahs, and Qur’an learning centers. (SunStar Zamboanga)