Over 2,000 cops deployed for Undas 2025 security

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has mobilized more than 2,000 personnel to ensure a peaceful, safe, and orderly observance of Undas 2025 across the region, a top police official said Thursday, October 30.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they implemented a comprehensive security and assistance plan covering 226 cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria, with 807 police officers, 490 other government uniformed personnel, and 877 force multipliers deployed to maintain peace and assist the public.

“Our personnel are fully prepared to safeguard the public and ensure that the observance of Undas remains peaceful and orderly,” Matta said in a statement.

“This operational effort reflects our strong commitment to the PNP Focused Agenda, which centers on enhancing police services, strengthening community relations, and ensuring that law enforcement is truly felt by the people,” he added.

He said that 93 Motorist Assistance Centers (MACs) were established in major routes and convergence points, manned by 167 police personnel and 143 uniformed partners to ensure safe and efficient travel.

He said that security measures were likewise intensified in 47 bus terminals, 29 seaports, and five airports, that guaranteed constant police visibility and quick response to any incidents.

He assured the public of the readiness of his command and emphasized that the police presence would be strongly felt across Zamboanga Peninsula.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols, and cooperate with authorities by immediately reporting any suspicious activities or incidents. (SunStar Zamboanga)