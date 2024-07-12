Over 2,000 lane meters of road overlaid with asphalt in Zamboanga Sibugay

THE Department of Public Works and Highways has implemented and completed a P38.7 million asphalt overlay project in Zamboanga Sibugay as part of preventive maintenance to prolong the life span of the road, the DPWH said Friday, July 12, 2024.

The DPWH regional office said the asphalt overlay project, implemented in Lituman village, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay, has a total net length of 2.368 lane kilometers of road with a width of five meters.

The DPWH said the project includes reflectorized thermoplastic pavement marking for a better visual for traversing motorists during nighttime.

“This completed asphalt overlay will provide a smoother, safer, and more convenient travel experience to the locals and its neighboring municipalities across the region,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The P38.7 million funds used to implement the project came from the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

The project was undertaken by the DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)