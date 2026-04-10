Over 4,300 Olive Ridley hatchlings released in Zamboanga del Norte

A TOTAL of 4,372 Olive Ridley hatchlings were successfully released in the first quarter of 2026 in Zamboanga del Norte, marking a key development in marine wildlife conservation in the province.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Friday, April 10, 2026, the number of hatchlings that were released in the first quarter was properly recorded by the Community Environment and Natural Resources (Cenro)-Manukan.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the hatchlings were released across identified nesting sites, including Dipolog City Airport (1.465 hatchlings), Dipolog City Boulevard (570 hatchlings), Dohinob village, President Manuel Roxas (1,970 hatchlings), San Antonio, Manukan (64 hatchlings), and Siparok, Jose Dalman (303 hatchlings).

"This accomplishment highlights efforts in safeguarding marine wildlife through the protection of nesting sites, proper handling of eggs, and managed incubation to improve hatchling survival," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

"It also reflects active nesting of marine turtles, indicating the ecological importance of these coastal areas," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

Coastal areas are monitored, nesting grounds are protected and conservation efforts are carried out to sustain marine turtle populations through continued coordination and partnership with stakeholders and local communities, according to the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)