Over 500 firearms surrendered as Sulu marks peace, security gains

A TOTAL of 504 firearms have been surrendered across Sulu, including 199 from eight municipalities in the province’s First District, as local governments, communities and security forces strengthen efforts to sustain peace and prevent the resurgence of armed conflict, the military said Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) said the province-wide surrender formed part of the peace and security initiatives that culminated in Sulu’s ceremonial declaration under a Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) condition on Thursday, September 24, at the Sulu Provincial Capitol Gymnasium in Bangkal village, Patikul.

The 1103Bde said that of the 504 firearms turned over across the province, 199 came from the First District municipalities of Patikul, Jolo, Indanan, Maimbung, Parang, Talipao, Hadji Panglima Tahil and Pangutaran.

The 1103Bde said the surrendered weapons included three mortars and other high-powered firearms.

The accomplishment was attributed to sustained cooperation among the 1103Bde of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division, its three battalions—the 35th Infantry Battalion (35IB), 41IB, and 100IB—and the provincial and municipal governments, barangay officials and communities.

The 1103Bde said the eight municipalities in the First District of Sulu played a key role by working with village leaders and security forces to strengthen local peace mechanisms and encourage the voluntary surrender of firearms.

The 1103Bde said the 199 firearms surrendered in the First District demonstrated how community-and barangay-level initiatives, reinforced by municipal governments and security forces, could contribute to broader provincial peace and security gains.

The SIPS declaration was witnessed by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., senior military officials, national government representatives and Sulu leaders, underscoring the significance of the province’s peace and security milestone.

The 1103Bde credited local officials, village leaders, partner agencies and Sulu residents for their cooperation in the firearms surrender campaign and other initiatives aimed at consolidating peace across the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)