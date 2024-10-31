Over P1M 'shabu' seized in Lanao del Sur anti-drug operation

AUTHORITIES seized over P1 million worth of illegal drugs following a two-hour fire fight during a law enforcement operation where the suspects managed to escape in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) director, said the firefight ensued around 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, in Kilikili East village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Castro said the firefight broke out when a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire upon seeing the arriving lawmen, who were about to serve a search warrant against Salman Ontawar Mundas in Kilikili East village.

Castro said Mundas and his two cohorts managed to escape amidst the firefight with the lawmen comprising of PDEA agents, policemen, and soldiers.

He said the operatives recovered from Mundas’ hideout some P1,054,000 worth of suspected shabu packed in four transparent plastic packs, a weighing scale, two driver’s licenses, financial documents that are believed to be significant in the illegal drug activity of the suspects, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

He commended all the operating units for the success of the operation, which reflects collaborative efforts of the PDEA, Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and local government units.

“This remarkable achievement demonstrates our commitment to enforcing the law, maintaining peace and order and ensuring community safety from the illegal drug trade,” Castro said. (SunStar Zamboanga)