Over P3-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES have seized some P3.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested five people in separate anti-smuggling operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said in one of the operations, policemen intercepted a motorboat and arrested two male suspects around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 14, in the seawaters of Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the policemen were conducting seaborne patrol when they chanced upon the motorboat manned by two people.

Seized from the motorboat were 24 master cases of smuggled cigarettes valued at P1,375,000.

In another operation, policemen manning a checkpoint intercepted a vehicle loaded with 800 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P916,800 around 5:26 a.m. Sunday, July 14, in Romarate village, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

On Saturday, July 13, policemen intercepted a truck loaded with smuggled cigarettes around 3:30 p.m. in Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Confiscated from the truck were 21 master cases of smuggled cigarettes valued at P1,203,300.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said all the arrested suspects and confiscated items are in the custody of the respective police stations for documentation and proper disposition.

“I commend the units involved in the successful operations which resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of more than P3 million worth of smuggled tobacco products,” Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said.

“PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula remains committed to combating smuggling activities in the region,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)