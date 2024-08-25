Over P380,000 shabu seized, 6 arrested in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested six suspects and seized some P380,800 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga City.

Four of the six suspects were arrested when operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and policemen dismantled a drug den around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, on Puerto Princesa Drive, Talon-Talon, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA regional office identified the suspects at the dismantled drug den as Henry Daniel Soriano, 46, a carpenter; Totoh Jama, 40, fish vendor; Rosebie Hilacio, 29, unemployed; and Alvin Mark Haili, 34, fish vendor.

The PDEA said seized from the dismantled drug den were some 6.1 grams of suspected shabu worth P40,800, several drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

The police did not identify the other two arrested suspects except to say they include a 45-year-old male habal-habal driver and a 43-year-old female.

They were arrested in a joint drug buy-bust operation conducted by the personnel of Zamboanga City Police Station 4 around 8:39 p.m. Friday, August 23, in Purok 7, Barangay Arena Blanco, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from the two were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in a medium heat-sealed plastic sachet worth P340,000.

The arrested suspects were detained and will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)