Zamboanga

Over P380,000 shabu seized, 6 arrested in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen have arrested six suspects and seized some P380,800 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga City. A photo handout shows four of the six suspects arrested when joint Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police team dismantled a drug den around Saturday, August 24, 2024.
ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen have arrested six suspects and seized some P380,800 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga City. A photo handout shows four of the six suspects arrested when joint Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police team dismantled a drug den around Saturday, August 24, 2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)
Published on

LAWMEN have arrested six suspects and seized some P380,800 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga City.

Four of the six suspects were arrested when operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and policemen dismantled a drug den around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, on Puerto Princesa Drive, Talon-Talon, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA regional office identified the suspects at the dismantled drug den as Henry Daniel Soriano, 46, a carpenter; Totoh Jama, 40, fish vendor; Rosebie Hilacio, 29, unemployed; and Alvin Mark Haili, 34, fish vendor.

The PDEA said seized from the dismantled drug den were some 6.1 grams of suspected shabu worth P40,800, several drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

The police did not identify the other two arrested suspects except to say they include a 45-year-old male habal-habal driver and a 43-year-old female.

They were arrested in a joint drug buy-bust operation conducted by the personnel of Zamboanga City Police Station 4 around 8:39 p.m. Friday, August 23, in Purok 7, Barangay Arena Blanco, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from the two were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in a medium heat-sealed plastic sachet worth P340,000.

The arrested suspects were detained and will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph