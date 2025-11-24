Over P4-M shabu seized in Zamboanga Peninsula in 2 anti-drug stings

LAWMEN have arrested four persons, including two high-value individuals (HVIs), and seized some P4.4 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Monday, November 24.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)–Zamboanga Peninsula said one of the four arrested suspects is a technician at a radio station in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The 50-year-old radio technician was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 21, along Malvar Street, Miputak village, Dipolog City.

PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula confiscated from the suspect 200 grams of shabu worth P1.3 million during the operation.

The police said that subsequently, the management of the radio station reported the discovery of additional suspected illegal drugs inside the suspect’s room within the station premises.

Responding policemen recovered some 300 grams of suspected shabu worth over P2 million.

The other three suspects, aged 38, 23, and 22, were arrested in another anti-drug operation around 2:52 a.m. Sunday, November 23, along Daisy Road, Guiwan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said they recovered 155 grams of suspected shabu worth over P1 million from their possession.

The arrested individuals from the Zamboanga City operation were brought to Zamboanga City Police Station 5 for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

The police launched the two separate anti-drug operations with the support of military intelligence operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)