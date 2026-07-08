Over P474-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Western Mindanao

THE Naval Command Western Mindanao (NCWM) has intercepted four vessels transporting around P474.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate maritime interdiction operations across the region, an official said Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., NCWM commander, said they have intensified maritime security operations to ensure maritime security, maintain peace and order, and protect the country's maritime domain in Western Mindanao.

Reyes said the latest maritime interdiction operation was conducted Monday, July 6, when Naval Task Force-61 (NTF-61) intercepted M/V Jepajoy off Tongkil Island in the province of Sulu, Sulu.

"During the Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS), naval personnel discovered 3,068 master cases and 29 reams of undocumented cigarettes with an estimated market value of P474,136,265," Reyes said in a statement.

He said the vessel and its four crew members were brought to the Port of Zamboanga for turnover to the appropriate authorities for the filing of charges and further disposition.

He said the latest apprehension follows three successful maritime interdiction operations conducted by NTF-61 operating units from June 23 to July 5 in the waters of Maguindanao del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Sulu.

The operations disrupted the operations of smuggling syndicates and reinforcing the government's campaign against the illegal entry of untaxed goods in Western Mindanao.

Reyes commended the NTF-61 operating units for their professionalism, vigilance, and unwavering commitment to duty.

He said the NCWM will continue to sustain aggressive maritime security operations to safeguard the country's maritime borders, and to deny the use of Philippine waters for illicit activities, as well as protect the Filipino people from transnational crimes that undermine national security and economic stability. (SunStar Zamboanga)