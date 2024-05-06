Oversight committee declares 4 Zamboanga villages as drug-cleared

THE Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) has declared additional four villages in Zamboanga City as drug-cleared, an official said Monday, May 6, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director, said the declaration was made during a deliberation conducted last week at the conference room of the city hall.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the villages of Dulian-Upper Bunguiao, Latuan, Lubigan, and Sinubong have passed the evaluation of the ROCBDC members and were given certifications as drug-cleared barangays effective immediately.

Meanwhile, Gadaoni-Tosoc said the 19 villages previously declared drug-cleared have retained their status, and one village was retained conditionally.

She said the parameters for declaring a village as "drug-cleared" include the absence of drug supply, transit or transshipment activity, clandestine drug laboratories and warehouses, marijuana cultivation sites, drug dens, pushers, users or dependents, protectors or coddlers, and financiers.

She assured the villages and local government units of the PDEA's support and commitment to the implementation of Barangay Drug Clearing Program, to protect communities and the people it served. (SunStar Zamboanga)