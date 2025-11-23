P100,000 reward up for info on village official slay suspect

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso has offered a P100,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the gunman who killed a village official in the city.

Olaso made the announcement Sunday, November 23, as he strongly condemned the killing of Manicahan Barangay Councilor Julambri Utubara.

Utubara was shot and killed by a motorcycle-riding gunman around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, November 22, in Martha Drive, Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

Utubara was driving a motorcycle when the gunman shot him with a caliber .45 pistol.

Meanwhile, Olaso has ordered the police to conduct a thorough probe into the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The mayor expressed sympathies to the bereaved family.

Olaso appealed to all those who have information related to the incident to relay the same to police authorities and help in the identification and arrest of the perpetrators. (SunStar Zamboanga)