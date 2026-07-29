P10.2-M shabu in Iligan City buy-bust

LAWMEN have arrested a female suspect and seized around P10.2 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Iligan City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspect as alias Richie, 34, a resident of Tubod village, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Richie was arrested in a buy-bust around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, in Saray village, Iligan City.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Richie's cohort, alias Mark, managed to evade arrest and is the subject of ongoing follow-up operation.

Seized from the suspect were 1.5 kilograms of shabu worth P10,200,000 packed in a vacuum-sealed transparent plastic pack and one heat-sealed transparent plastic pack, both marked "666."

Also seized were the buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The arrested suspect will face charges for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula encouraged the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting the government's anti-illegal drug campaign by reporting suspicious drug-related activities to the proper authorities.

The PDEA 9 launched the anti-drug operation in coordination with the Iligan City Police Station 5. (SunStar Zamboanga)