P10.2-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Sulu

PERSONNEL of the Naval Task Force 61 (NTF-61) have arrested four persons and seized a shipment of some P10.2 million worth of contrabands off Sulu, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) said Sunday, June 2.

The NFWM said the shipment was seized on the evening of Friday, May 31, approximately two nautical miles, northeast of Mauboh village, Patikul, Sulu.

The NFWM did not release the identities of the four arrested persons who were all crewmen of the motorboat transporting the contrabands.

The NFWM said the NTF-61 personnel were conducting maritime patrol aboard on two multi-purpose attack crafts when they chanced upon a motorboat locally known as jungkung.

When inspected, the NFWM said the motorboat was found to be loaded with master cases of cigarettes worth P10,256,700.

The four crewmen were immediately arrested and the cigarettes as well as the motorboat were seized after none of them were able to present documents of their cargo, according to NFWM.

The vessel was escorted to Ensign Majini Pier of Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Calarian village, Zamboanga City for processing and eventual turnover to the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Upon arrival at Majini pier, K-9 unit of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency sifted the master cases of cigarettes and found no drugs substance.

The four crewmen were taken to Camp Navarro General Hospital for medical check-ups and all were found to be in good health.

They, along with the contraband, were handed over to BOC for proper documentation and the filing of appropriate charges, according to the NFWM. (SunStar Zamboanga)