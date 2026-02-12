P1.03-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro regions

LAWMEN have arrested three persons and seized some P1.03 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Northern Mindanao and Bangsamoro regions, officials said Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said two suspects aged 41 and 23 were arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, February 12, in Campong village, Pantar municipality.

Sua said policemen from Pantar Municipal Police Station discovered that the vehicle they flagged down for inspection was carrying smuggled cigarettes during a border checkpoint operation.

He said the policemen seized 390 reams of assorted cigarettes worth P312,000 and arrested the driver and his companion after they failed to present documents for the tobacco products.

The two arrested individuals are now in the custody of Pantar Municipal Police Station, along with the vehicles, for further documentation.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Iligan City for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said one suspect, aged 40, was arrested on Wednesday, February 11, in Tambak village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman said operatives seized some 17 master cases of undocumented cigarettes worth P727,328 from a dump truck during an intelligence-driven checkpoint operation.

He said the driver and the confiscated cigarettes, including the dump truck, were brought to Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Appropriate charges are now being prepared against the arrested suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)