P105.9-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga del Sur

TROOPS of the 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB), with the support of partner agencies, have seized some P105.9 million worth of contraband in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the military said Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The 53IB said that a total of 671 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes were seized during the separate anti-smuggling operations Monday, June 29.

The 53IB said that 611 of the 671 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes were seized in White Beach village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

The 53IB said that 60 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes were seized by the operating troops in Punta Flecha village, Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur. Three individuals were arrested in the area.

Also seized in White Beach village, Pagadian City was a wing-van truck, one motorboat and five indigenous boats locally known as “bote-bote” used in the shipment of assorted smuggled cigarettes.

The 53IB said the joint operation resulted in the confiscation of smuggled cigarettes with a combined estimated market value of more than P105.9 million.

All the confiscated items and recovered assets were immediately turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Pagadian City for proper proper disposition.

The anti-smuggling operations were launched in coordination with the BOC, and police forces of Pagadian City and Pitogo as well as the Police Maritime Group. (SunStar Zamboanga)