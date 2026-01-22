P10.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Soccsksargen, Zamboanga Peninsula



LAWMEN have seized some P10.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Soccsksargen and Zamboanga Peninsula, officials said Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The police said the bulk of the smuggled cigarettes were seized in Soccsksargen during simultaneous implementation of search warrants.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen police director, said the operatives swooped down around 3:37 a.m. Thursday, January 22, in separate locations in Tibpuan and Poblacion 3 villages, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Ardiente said the operatives have seized 86 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P3.6 million at the residence of alias Chong in Tibpuan village.

Ardiente said that 123 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P5.2 million were seized at the residence of alias Yash, a former policeman, also in Tibpuan village.

Both Chong and Yash remain at large as they are not around when the operatives launched the search warrant operations in their residences.

“In all, 209 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes were confiscated, with a combined estimated market value of P8.9 million,” Ardiente said in his report.

He said search operations conducted at the residences of alias Al and alias “Aman” yielded negative results, as no contraband or evidence was recovered from their respective locations in Poblacion 3 village.

He said all confiscated smuggled cigarettes are currently under the custody of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-12 for proper documentation and safekeeping and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate disposition.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station (ZC MARPSTA) have arrested an individual and seized 1,106 reams or about 22 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P1.2 million in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation.

Police Major Benzar Mukkaram, ZC Marpsta chief, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 6:05 a.m. Thursday, January 22, at the port of Zamboanga City.

Mukkaram said the assorted smuggled cigarettes were discovered concealed in several baggage items during a random inspection.

Mukkaram said they launched port security and random inspection of baggage after they received intelligence report that shipment of smuggled cigarettes is expected to arrive at the port of Zamboanga from nearby provinces.

He said that the confiscated cigarettes don’t have graphic warnings, which is in violation of the Graphic Health Warnings on Tobacco Products Act.

He said the arrested suspect and the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to the ZC MARPSTA for appropriate actions.

On the other hand, Police Brigadier Edwin Quilates, Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the operatives have seized some P573,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes around 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, January 20, in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Quilates said the policemen were conducting checkpoint operation along Kasulutan road when they noticed a vehicle parked a few meters away from the established checkpoint, causing traffic congestion.

Quilates said the operatives decided to conduct an inspection and found the vehicle was carrying 10 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P573,000 when the driver fled.

He said no one claim ownership of the cigarettes, including the vehicle, which is now under the custody of Jolo Municipal Police Station pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)