P1.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have seized some P1.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 9:10 p.m. Monday, September 22, in Purok 8, Bauyan village, Sultan Nagao Dimaporo town.

Sua said there was no arrest as the suppose owner or cargo handlers were not around when the police arrived in Purok 8, Bauyan village.

Sua said the smuggled cigarettes were seized after concerned residents informed them about a pile of suspected smuggled cigarettes hidden under a tarpaulin in Purok 8, Bauyan village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo.

“The contraband was found in a banana plantation area, approximately five meters from the national highway,” Sua said in his report.

He said due to heavy rain and the critical condition of the area, the operating team immediately brought the recovered smuggled cigarettes to Bauyan Village Hall, where an inventory was conducted in the presence of village officials, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members, and Rural Health Unit (RHU) personnel.

In total, he said that 28 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes were seized worth P1.1 million.

The confiscated items were brought to Sultan Naga Dimaporo Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.

Sua commended the prompt action of the responding policemen and expressed gratitude to the concerned citizen whose timely report led to the successful recovery of the contraband.

“We strongly encourage community members to remain vigilant and immediately report any illegal activities in their respective areas,” Sua added. (SunStar Zamboanga)