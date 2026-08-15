P1.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES seized some P1.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested two watchmen in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the two arrested watchmen as alias El, 19, and alias Nas, 21, both residents of Purok 1, Sugod village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo.

Sua said El and Nas were arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday, August 15, in Purok 3, Bangaan village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte.

“The two were allegedly serving as watchmen of the contraband,” Sua said in his report.

He said the operatives have seized 1,400 reams of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P1,120,000 piled along the shoreline of Bangaan village.

The two arrested individuals were brought to Sultan Naga Dimaporo Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition and were subsequently referred to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for appropriate action.

The confiscated cigarettes remain temporarily under the custody of the police in Sultan Naga Dimaporo pending turnover to the BOC.

Sua commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and swift response.

“This successful operation demonstrates our continuing commitment to support the government’s campaign against smuggling and other illegal activities,” Sua said.

“We will sustain our intelligence-driven and coordinated police operations to protect our communities and prevent illicit goods from entering and circulating within the province,” he added.

He encouraged the public to immediately report suspicious activities in their communities and continue supporting law enforcement efforts to maintain peace, order, and public safety throughout Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)