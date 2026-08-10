P1.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

AUTHORITIES seized over P1.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested an individual in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Monday, August 10, 2026.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said the arrested suspect is an adult individual and a resident of Malangas town.

Dasugo said the suspect was arrested in an intelligence-driven operation around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, August 9, in Sitio Tuburan, Poblacion village, Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay.



Seized from the suspect were 20 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P1,146,000.

“The successful operation prevented the further distribution of untaxed and illegally traded tobacco products within the province and neighboring areas,” Dasugo said in his report.

The arrested individual and the confiscated items were brought to Malangas Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition prior to their turnover to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate legal proceedings and further investigation.

Dasugo commended the operating units and emphasized that the successful operation reflects the provincial police office’s firm commitment to curb smuggling and protect legitimate trade and government revenues.

The anti-smuggling operation was led by the intelligence personnel of Zamboanga Sibugay police office, together with personnel of Malangas Municipal Police Station and in coordination with the Bureau of Customs, Pagadian City Office.(SunStar Zamboanga)