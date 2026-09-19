P1.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

LAWMEN have arrested an individual as they seized some P1.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The police did not release the identity except to say the arrested individual is an adult male and a resident of Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The police said the suspect was arrested by joint them of policemen in an anti-smuggling operation on Wednesday, September 16, in Poblacion village, Malangas.

Seized during the law enforcement operation were 20 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P1,146,000.

The arrested suspect and the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to Malangas Municipal Police Station for temporary custody prior to their turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

The police said they will continue to strengthen intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operations and coordination with partner law enforcement agencies to curb smuggling and other illicit activities that undermine the local economy.

The police urged the public to remain vigilant and report illicit activities taking place in their communities to the proper authorities. (SunStar Zamboanga)