P114-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City

AN INTER-agency operation led by Marine troops resulted in the confiscation of P114 million worth of contraband in the waters in two villages in Zamboanga City, the Marine Battalion Lando Team-11 (MBLT-11) reported on Monday, January 29, 2024.

The P114 million worth of contraband was seized during a maritime security patrol, a coordinated effort by the MBLT-11 in collaboration with the 2nd Marine Corps Intelligence Company, Marine Corp Assault Boat Battalion, and the Bureau of Customs on Friday, January 26, in the seawaters off Baliwasan and Campo Islam villages.

The MBLT-11 said three motorboats loaded with 1,981 master cases of cigarettes worth P114,002,934 were intercepted during the conduct of maritime security patrol.

The MBLT-11 said the arrested crewmen and watercraft were turned over to the police while the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the BOC for proper disposition.

“This resolute operation highlights a steadfast commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and integrity of Zamboanga City,” the MBLT-11 said.

“By relentlessly pursuing such unlawful activities, the collaborative forces involved seek to maintain a city free from the clutches of illegal endeavors, safeguarding the well-being and legal rights of every citizen,” the MBLT-11 added.

Mayor John Dalipe on Monday, January 29, reaffirmed his administration’s fight against smuggling activities as he lauded the successful weekend operation of MBLT-11, BOC, and Joint Task Force Zamboanga which resulted in the confiscation of P114 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

“We don’t tolerate any form of smuggling activities here in our city. Thank you for your support in my administration’s campaign against smuggling,” Dalipe said.