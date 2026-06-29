P11.6-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga del Sur, Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN arrested three individuals and seized around P11.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga del Sur and Lanao del Sur provinces, officials said Monday, June 29, 2026.

Of the total confiscation, P9.47 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur and the remaining P2.18 million in Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Police Colonel Bonifacio Arañas Jr., Zamboanga del Sur police director, said three individuals were arrested when they seized the smuggled cigarettes in Pitogo around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

"The other suspects escaped," Arañas said in his report without revealing how many persons.

However, Arañas said that during the operation, police-issued uniforms, identification cards, and other government-issued items belonging to two policemen were recovered from two abandoned vehicles left behind by the fleeing suspects.

He said a thorough investigation is now underway, appropriate criminal and administrative charges will be filed against those found responsible, without fear or favor.

"The Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office has a zero-tolerance policy against any personnel involved in illegal activities," he said.

He assured the public that no one is above the law, and they remain committed to upholding integrity, professionalism, and accountability within the Philippine National Police.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were recovered along the diversion road in Sunday evening, June 28, Tacub Pindolonan village, Marantao town.

Cabuhat said the smuggled cigarettes were recovered after a village councilor and members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) reported they saw several individuals aboard three vehicles dumped contraband boxes upon noticing a police checkpoint.

"Acting on the report, responding personnel immediately proceeded to the area and recovered 51 boxes containing 2,550 reams of assorted alleged smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated market value of P2,181,984," Cabuhat said in his report.

Investigation revealed that the unidentified suspects abandoned the contraband after noticing the police checkpoint in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

The recovered cigarettes were brought to Marantao Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and safekeeping pending turnover to the appropriate government agency for further investigation and legal disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)