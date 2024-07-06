P121-M illegal drugs seized in Zamboanga Peninsula

AUTHORITIES have seized some P121 million worth of illegal drugs in anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula for the first semester of the year, the police said.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the P121,020,050 worth of illegal drugs were seized in the 764 anti-drug operations they have conducted from January 1 to January 28, this year, in the region.

Masauding said the anti-drug operations resulted to the arrest of 1,041 drug personalities.

“These operations are a testament to our resolve to uphold the rule of law and protect our citizens from the harmful effects of illegal drugs,” Masauding said.

He said the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula has been actively engaging with communities through information campaigns, outreach programs, and partnerships with various stakeholders to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

Masauding said the engagement is also to encourage the active participation of the community in the fight against illegal drugs.

“We urge the public to continue supporting our efforts by reporting any suspicious activities related to illegal drugs to the authorities. Together, we can make our communities safer and drug-free,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)