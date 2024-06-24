P13.2-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga, Barmm

AUTHORITIES have seized some P13.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested two persons in separate anti-smuggling operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Monday, June 24, 2024.

Of the total confiscated smuggled cigarettes, more than P2.5 million were seized around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, June 23, in Sitio Salum in San Roque village, Zamboanga City, and over P10.6 million were confiscated around 9 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Sitio Smart in Kajatian village, Indanan, Sulu.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said a 49-year-old man was arrested in San Roque village, Zamboanga City when joint policemen and Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel intercepted a utility van loaded with smuggled cigarettes.

Masauding said seized were 45 master cases of assorted brands of smuggled cigarettes worth P2,578,500.

He said the driver of the utility van was brought to the Zamboanga City Police Office custodial facility while the confiscated cigarettes were turned over to the BOC for proper disposition.

“We are working closely with our partner agencies in order to put an end to the smuggling activities in Zamboanga Peninsula,” he added.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said policemen in coordination with the BOC and local government of Indanan have discovered a warehouse that saw the confiscation of some P10.6 million smuggled cigarettes at Sitio Smart in Kajatian village in that town.

The police said a certain Jim, who was caught off-guard, was arrested while his companions managed to escape.

Seized from the warehouse were 297 master cases smuggled worth P10.6 million that were taken to the Indanan Municipal Police Station, including Jim, for further investigation and proper disposition.

The PRO-BAR said the confiscated cigarettes will be turned over to the BOC for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)