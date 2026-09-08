P136,000 'shabu,' firearm seized in Lanao del Norte town

AUTHORITIES arrested a 47-year-old individual and seized a firearm, ammunition, and some P136,000 worth of suspected shabu in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Jemmor, a resident of Purok 7, Poblacion village, Kapatagan town.

Sua said Jemmor was arrested in a search warrant operation around 10:30 p.m. Monday, September 7, in his residence in Purok 7, Poblacion village.

Sua said that the operating personnel have recovered a caliber .45 pistol with magazine loaded with four rounds of ammunition, as specified in the search warrant issued by a court in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

“Incidental to the lawful search, police personnel also recovered one large and one medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substances believed to be shabu, with an estimated total gross weight of approximately 20 grams and an estimated Standard Drug Price of P136,000,” Sua said in his report.

He said also seized during the operation were five rounds of 9-mm ammunition, one coin purse, and one identification card belonging to the suspect.

The arrested suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and is currently under the custody of Kapatagan Municipal Police Station, along with the seized pieces of evidence, for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges. (SunStar Zamboanga)