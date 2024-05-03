P146.5-M shabu seized in 2 anti-drug stings in Zamboanga City

FIVE drug suspects were arrested while some P146.5 million worth of illegal drugs and a firearm were seized in two anti-drug operations in Zambaonga City, authorities said Friday, May 3, 2023.

The first anti-drug operation resulted in the arrest of a street vendor and the confiscation of some P1,020,000 worth of suspected shabu while the second saw the arrest of four suspects and the confiscation of some P145.5 million of suspected shabu, which is so far the biggest drug haul in this city, this year.

Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) only identified the arrested street vendor as a certain Wang, 33, who is listed as a high-value individual in the anti-drug campaign in this city.

The ZCPO said Wang was arrested by joint police and military operatives in a buy-bust operation around 11:13 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in Zone 1 village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from Wang were some 150 grams of suspected shabu packed in three large-size heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1,020,000, a belt bag, a bundle of 59 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money.

Wang was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 11 in preparation for the filing of a case against him, the police said.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director, identified the other four arrested suspects as the following: Wilson Sahiban, 25; Junjimar Hajili Aiyob, 29; Jimy Sahibol, 30; and, Abdurahman Abdulhakim, 27.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation launched by joint operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and PDEA around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Salam Drive, Purok 1 in Mampang village, this city.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from the four arrested suspects were some 21.4 kilos of suspected shabu worth P145.5 million, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, 65 bundles of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money, illegal drug paraphernalia and other personal belongings.

“This major seizure deals a significant blow to the illegal drug trade network operating within the region, disrupting supply chains and thwarting attempts to distribute narcotics into local communities,” she said.

The arrested suspects were placed under the custody of the PDEA regional office while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of firearms will be filed against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)