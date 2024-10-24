P15-M FMR concreting project completed in Zamboanga 

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a P15 million farm-to-market road (FMR) concreting project, enhancing transportation safety and efficiency, particularly for local farmers in an east coast village in Zamboanga City.

The DPWH regional office said Thursday, October 24, 2024, that the FMR concreting project was implemented in Barangay Lumbangan, 8.85 kilometers east of Zamboanga City.

The DPWH noted that Lumbangan, recognized as one of Zamboanga City's "fruit baskets," is home to a thriving farming community that relies heavily on efficient transport for their products.

“With the improved road conditions, farmers now have easier access to markets, boosting their productivity and economic stability,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The DPWH said the newly concreted road spans 375.50 lane meters, providing safer and faster transportation for motorists, particularly benefiting the barangay's agricultural sector.

The implementation of the project, the funding of which came from the General Appropriations Act of 2023, was closely monitored and implemented to ensure its timely and efficient completion, the DPWH said.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga City 2nd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)