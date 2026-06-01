P15.5-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga, Barmm

AUTHORITIES have arrested two individuals as they recovered and seized some P15.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Monday, June 1, 2026.

Of the total, the police said that P14.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were recovered in Zamboanga City and the remaining P1.3 million were seized in Barmm’s province of Maguindanao del Norte.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said the P14.1 million smuggled cigarettes were recovered Sunday afternoon, May 31, in Sitio Malasugat, Sangali village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCPO said smuggled cigarettes were recovered after operatives have verified an information about the pile of boxes of cigarettes were brought to Sitio Malasugat.

“No person came forward to claim ownership of the items,” the ZCPO said in its report.

The ZCPO said that a total of 95 master cases and 38 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P14.1 million were recovered.

Authorities are now working to identify the people behind the shipment and tracing how the smuggled cigarettes were transported to Sitio Malasugat, Sangali village.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the P1.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized Monday, June 1, in Dulangan village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Abecia said the operatives were conducting checkpoint operation when they intercepted a vehicle with two individuals aboard.

“Upon inspection, personnel discovered alleged smuggled cigarettes concealed beneath the cargo area and covered with empty soft drink bottles in an apparent attempt to evade detection,” Abecia said in his report.

He said seized aboard the vehicle were 32 master cases and 21 reams of cigarettes with an estimated value of P1.3 million.

He said the confiscated cigarettes and the apprehended individuals were brought to the police station for proper documentation and disposition.

Abecia commended the operating units for the successful operation and emphasized the importance of sustained law enforcement efforts against smuggling activities.

“The interception of these alleged smuggled goods demonstrates that our personnel remain vigilant and committed to enforcing the law,” he said in a statement.

He said they will continue to strengthen operational efforts and partnerships with concerned agencies to prevent the entry and transport of illegal products in the Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)