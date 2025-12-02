P158.2-M smuggled cigarettes seized in November in Zamboanga Peninsula

THE police forces have confiscated some P158.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in series of intensified law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula from November 1 to 30, 2025, an official said Tuesday, December 2.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they have arrested 25 individuals in 11 coordinated operations across the region in November.

The area of operations of Quilates’ office includes Zamboanga del Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga del Sur and the cities of Zamboanga and Isabela in Basilan.

“This successful operation is a testament to the dedication of our personnel to protect our economic borders and uphold the rule of law,” Quilates said in a statement.

“We will continue to collaborate closely with the Bureau of Customs and other government agencies to intensify our intelligence-driven patrols and dismantle smuggling syndicates operating in the Zamboanga Peninsula,” he added.

He further said they remain steadfast in their commitment to secure Zamboanga Peninsula from illicit activities.

He said the accomplishment underscores the commitment of Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula in enforcing the law, strengthening border security, and supporting the government’s anti-smuggling campaign in the region.

He commended the successful operation and emphasized the importance of sustained anti-smuggling efforts across Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)