P1.6-M evacuation center rises in Zamboanga del Sur village

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has completed the construction of a P1.6 million, community-identified evacuation center in Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur, enhancing disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said Friday, September 4, that the evacuation center was built in Longmot village, Tigbao. The project was inaugurated and turned over to the residents of Longmot on Wednesday, September 3.

The project was realized through DSWD’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS), a flagship poverty alleviation and community development program of the Philippine government that emphasizes community-driven development to empower communities in addressing their own needs.

During the turnover ceremony, Tigbao Mayor Eleazar Carcallas emphasized the significance of community ownership.

“I am happy to hear from the community that they will take good care of this facility, and that they will maintain and sustain this project,” Carcallas said.

Carcallas highlighted the challenge of securing national infrastructure funding and praised the Kalahi-CIDSS model for being driven by local needs.

“It is very hard to request an infrastructure project from the national government. But with Kalahi-CIDSS, it is a community-identified need and therefore requires proper operations and maintenance. So take good care of this project,” he told the residents of Longmot village.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the new facility is expected to significantly enhance the barangay’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring the safety and welfare of its constituents during calamities.

The agency added that the completion of the project stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between the national government, local government units, and the empowered community. (SunStar Zamboanga)