P160,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES seized some 160,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes and a vehicle in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, June 8, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo de Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the smuggled cigarettes and the vehicle were seized around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7, in a secluded area of Purok 5, Butadon village, Kapatagan.

Sua said prior to the confiscation, the operatives are conducting checkpoint operation at Purok 1, Bansarvil-1 village, Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

“During the operation, a pick-up truck traveling from Sultan Naga Dimaporo toward Kapatagan, approached the checkpoint,” Sua said in his report.

“However, instead of complying with the routine inspection, the driver suddenly accelerated and deliberately breached the checkpoint despite clear signals from duty personnel to stop,” he added.

He said the operating team in coordination with personnel of the 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion launched a pursuit operation and located the vehicle abandoned in a secluded area of Purok 5, Butadon village, Kapatagan.

He said seized from the vehicle were four transparent plastic packs containing 200 reams with an estimated market value of P160,000.

The confiscated cigarettes and the recovered vehicle are currently under the custody of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Forces Company in Pikalawag village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte, pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition and further investigation.

Sua commended the operating units for their swift response and effective coordination with partner security forces and government agencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)