P1.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Tawi-Tawi, Basilan

LAWMEN have seized some P1.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in two Bangsamoro provinces, the police said Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The bulk of the smuggled cigarettes were seized in Tawi-Tawi while the rest in Basilan province.

Police Major Norman Paul Duaso, chief of the Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), said his personnel together with different operating units launched mobile patrol operation at the Chinese Pier in Poblacion village, Bongao, in response to an information received regarding transport and unloading of alleged smuggled cigarettes in the area.

Duaso said the mobile patrol operation led in the discovery of 18 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P1,031,400 piled in the docking area of the Chinese Pier.

He said the smuggled cigarettes were abandoned as no one claimed ownership of the contraband.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs Sub-Port Bongao for proper disposition

Meanwhile, the police have intercepted a motorboat with cargo covered with black tarpaulin around 10 p.m. Friday, December 5, in Maluso, Basilan.

The motorboat was intercepted hours after the Basilan MARPSTA received information regarding the continued loading of suspected smuggled cigarettes on a motorboat coming from Tongkil Island to Maluso.

“When the motorboat was stopped, its occupants fled towards the shore of Taikila Island and abandoned the watercraft,” the Basilan Marpsta said in its report.

During the inspection, operatives recovered assorted smuggled cigarettes with an estimated total value of P709,140.

The motorboat and contraband are in the custody of the Basilan Marpsta while follow-up operations continue to identify and arrest the owner or shipper of the smuggled items.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC)–Isabela City for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)