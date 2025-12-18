P1.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga

LAWMEN have arrested one person and seized around P1.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga City and Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The police identified the arrested person as alias Basir, of legal age and resident of Zamboanga City.

The Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) said Basir was arrested around 4 a.m. Tuesday, December 16, in Talabaan village.

"The suspect was spotted loading suspicious boxes into a vehicle. Upon inspection, a large shipment of smuggled cigarettes without Graphic Health Warnings was discovered-a clear violation of Republic Act No. 10643 or the Graphic Health Warnings Law," the Zamboanga City Marpsta reported.

Seized from Basir were 44 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes with an estimated worth of P1 million.

The suspect and all the confiscated cigarettes, including the vehicle were brought to the headquarters of the Regional Maritime Unit-9 for proper documentation and filing of appropriate case.

Policemen have seized a significant volume of abandoned smuggled cigarettes during a swift maritime response operation around 3:55 p.m. Monday, December 15, in Sitio Sicanan, Latabon village, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The operation was launched following a report received by the Siocon Municipal Police Station regarding an abandoned motorboat drifting within the municipal waters of Siocon and loaded with smuggled cigarettes.

Seized were 13 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P744,900, as well as the motorboat.

Investigation is being conducted to determine ownership of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes. (SunStar Zamboanga)